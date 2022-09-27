Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

