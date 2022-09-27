British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45 on November 10th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,374.50 ($40.77). The company had a trading volume of 6,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,411.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,390.50. The company has a market capitalization of £75.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,446.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BATS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

