Broderick Brian C Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 142,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Intel by 6,077.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 115,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 1,951,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

