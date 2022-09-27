Broderick Brian C Has $8.28 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Broderick Brian C owned 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $95.70. 5,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

