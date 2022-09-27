Broderick Brian C Purchases 1,114 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,266. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

