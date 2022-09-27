Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $15.88

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

CPG stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 791,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,041 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

