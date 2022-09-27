BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

BRP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$1.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$85.60. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,048. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.66. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.58.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

