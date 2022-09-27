BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTRS Price Performance

BTRS opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Recommended Stories

