Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.24. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Burford Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.