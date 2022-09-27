Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 23,173 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

