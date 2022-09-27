Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 395,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

