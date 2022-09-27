Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $87.22. 512,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

