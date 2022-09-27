Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,774,000 after buying an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,806. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

