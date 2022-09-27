Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.41. 61,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.