Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,260. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

