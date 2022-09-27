Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 79,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

