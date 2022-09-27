Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $9,694,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.20. 45,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $212.68 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

