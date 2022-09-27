Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Up 2.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. 46,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 311,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. Analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
