Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

