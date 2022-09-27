Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 884,509 shares.The stock last traded at $44.08 and had previously closed at $44.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,467,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after acquiring an additional 492,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 91.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

