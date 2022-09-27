Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Raised by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 251,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

