Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

CP stock traded down C$0.59 on Tuesday, reaching C$93.66. 1,324,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,370. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.40 and a 12 month high of C$106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.73.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

