Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$222.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$147.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$162.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.04. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$147.13 and a one year high of C$196.75.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

