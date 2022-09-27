Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

