Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -88.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

