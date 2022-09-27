Carnival Co. & (CUK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

