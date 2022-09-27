Carnival Co. & (CUK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE:CUK opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
