Cathedral Energy Services’ (CET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Acumen Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.80 price target on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CET. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 target price on Cathedral Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 6.3 %

CET stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,648. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.01 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cathedral Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780.



Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.



