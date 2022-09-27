Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Boosted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

