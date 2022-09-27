Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 627,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,415,458 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,567,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $133,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

