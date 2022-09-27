Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on October 10th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. Centerspace has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

