Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centuria Industrial REIT news, insider Roger Dobson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($42,097.90).

About Centuria Industrial REIT

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

