Centuria Office REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

In other Centuria Office REIT news, insider Peter Done bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,100.00 ($70,699.30).

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

