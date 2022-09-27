CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

CFBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

