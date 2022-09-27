Chardan Capital Lowers Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $27.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ RNA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 99,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,313. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 132,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 61,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 195,808 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

