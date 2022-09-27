Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stake Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $6.74 on Tuesday, reaching $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $218.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

