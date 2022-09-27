Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

