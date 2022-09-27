Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.