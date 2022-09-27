Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,276. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.