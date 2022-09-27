Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

