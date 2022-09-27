China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
