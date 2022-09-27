China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

