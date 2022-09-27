Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.24. 11,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.