Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

NYSE:C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

