Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.24. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.50. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

