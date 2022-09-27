Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.65. 14,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

