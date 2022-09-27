Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.