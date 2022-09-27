Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,438. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.