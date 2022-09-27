Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.62 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

