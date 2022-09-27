Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CMTG remained flat at $13.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a current ratio of 76.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

