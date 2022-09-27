Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,321,821.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $163,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock worth $11,359,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

