CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0463

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $176.94 million and $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

