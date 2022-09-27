Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

COLM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

